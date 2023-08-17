Scarborough College IB results highlight another year of bucking the trend

Students, staff and families at Scarborough College have been celebrating over the last 6 weeks since receiving their IB results on July 6.

The majority of students have been able to relax and enjoy the summer holidays plus plan early for their next adventure, be that university, career options or gap year and travel plans.

With the announcement of A Level results today, our final few students have seen their clearing university offers confirmed resulting in the College having an outstanding number of students getting into their first choice university.

As a result the class of 2023 will be taking their places at some of the best universities in the UK and across the world.

With a school average that is above the world points average, the College will again be able to send the vast majority of its Sixth Form leavers to their universities of choice.

Careers Advisor at Scarborough College, Mrs Anna Lowe said: "I am absolutely thrilled at the confirmation of University places this year.

"This has seen the vast majority of our students have places confirmed at their first choice university and once again shows the strength of the IB as a prefered and trusted educational pathway to accessing universities throughout the world"

IB Coordinator Ms Katie Cooke said: “I am delighted with this year’s IB results.

“At Scarborough College we are once again significantly above the IB world average of 30 points. A third of our IBDP students achieved 35 points or above – with 35 points being the equivalent of 208 UCAS points (A*A*AA at A Level).

“The leading score was 41 points which equates to 248 UCAS points, more than 4A*s. A particular mention goes to our Ukrainian student, Daria Karmazin who has been awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Minerva University – ranked the most innovative university in the world for the last two years.

“Another impressive result is from our local Scarborough Scholar, James Jennings, who achieved 37 points and following his gap year he will be able to apply to the best universities around the globe.’

Headmaster of Scarborough College, Mr Guy Emmett, said, ‘I am thrilled with the results from our 2023 Upper Sixth students. They have excelled, with some students earning scholarships to the best universities in the USA, Canada and the UK, and one student securing a place at a university very close to my heart.

“I wish Heidi all the very best at Durham University and congratulate her with some wonderful results.

“It is also a celebration of personal triumphs and I want to congratulate all students for their results. However, I wish to highlight our Head of School, Emily, who led by example, both as a person and academically, and secured outstanding results.