Scarborough College staff and students celebrate IB Diploma results

On Tuesday July 6 the school was full of smiles as students, staff and families celebrated following the release of the results.

A quarter of this year’s cohort are able to celebrate 40 points or more, which puts them among the top 12 per cent of the world’s IB candidates.

Students celebrate on the school steps with headmaster Guy Emmett, right. Picture: Scarborough College.

Scarborough College’s students now have the summer to organise their university of choice.

IB coordinator Ms Katie Cooke said: "I am delighted with this year's excellent IB results and very proud of our year 13s for all they have achieved.

"They persevered under very difficult circumstances and demonstrated resilience and determination.

"Their commitment to learning and positive attitude has brought them the success they deserve with the vast majority securing their first choice of university.

Friends check their results. Picture: Scarborough College.

"A huge congratulations to them all and I wish them every success for the future."

Headmaster Guy Emmett added: "During the last two years our pupils have overcome many challenges to achieve these outstanding results.

"To average above 35 points per pupil is the equivalent of two grade A* and an A and our pupils are earning places at the finest Universities around the world.

"In over 20 years of teaching I have not worked with a more determined year group of pupils and they have excelled in all areas of academic life at the college.

A student celebrates. Picture: Scarborough College.

"I must also thank colleagues who have worked incredibly hard to ensure our pupils excelled.

"Throughout this pandemic our online teaching has been of a very high standard.

"Every member of the Scarborough College community has contributed to keeping the school open and ensuring our children could thrive and achieve these inspiring results.

"We could not be prouder."

Joy for this pupil. Picture: Scarborough College.