School children at Egton Bridge, near Whitby, begin exciting new horse riding curriculum

By Louise French
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:16 BST
St Hedda's has expanded its curriculum to include horse riding
St Hedda's has expanded its curriculum to include horse riding
St Hedda’s Catholic Primary School in Egton Bridge has announced an exciting addition to its Physical Education curriculum: weekly horse riding and stable management lessons for all pupils aged 4-11.

The initiative combines physical activity with mental wellbeing, giving pupils hands-on experience in caring for horses.

During their first block of lessons, children have learned essential skills such as feeding, grooming and mucking out, and even observed a farrier at work.

They have also enjoyed riding in the arena and on scenic treks, developing confidence, resilience, teamwork, and a love of the outdoors.

Pupils are learning about all aspects of equine care
Pupils are learning about all aspects of equine care

The program complements St Hedda’s ambitious and challenging curriculum, which values a broad range of learning experiences.

All pupils also access weekly Forest School sessions and a variety of hands-on, real-world learning opportunities.

Ofsted highlighted the school’s excellence in January 2025, grading St Hedda’s as Outstanding in all areas, noting its “happy and welcoming rural environment” where pupils thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

The school embraces the benefits of its small, close-knit community, with high staff-to-pupil ratios providing tailored support and unique opportunities for all children.

Pupils are enjoying spending time outside
Pupils are enjoying spending time outside

Serving the Esk Valley and Whitby, pupils travel by school minibus from surrounding villages including Ugthorpe, Aislaby, Scaling, and Whitby, bringing a wide community together in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

Children can also join the school nursery from their 3rd birthday, ensuring an early start to their educational journey. St Hedda’s welcomes all children, and families do not need to be Catholic to attend.

“We are thrilled to see how engaged and motivated the children have been with horse riding and stable management,” said Amie Bartoli, Trust Associate Senior Leader.

“This initiative not only supports physical health but also promotes mental wellbeing, confidence, and empathy, giving pupils experiences that enrich their learning and personal development.”

Learning about grooming is an important part of the programme
Learning about grooming is an important part of the programme

At St Hedda’s, all children are challenged and supported to excel in a bespoke way, ensuring that every pupil is given the opportunities and guidance they need to reach their full potential.

Parent Leanne Coates, said: “Our children can’t stop talking about this amazing opportunity and as parents we feel so lucky that they enjoy so many amazing opportunities at this school.”

