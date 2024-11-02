School to be demolished to make way for Community Park

Eastfield Residents Association is pleased to announce that demolition of the old Overdale School will commence in February 2025. Demolition costs of the fire damaged buildings will be about £350,000 and will make way for a new town park which is planned to be completed in 2026.

Eastfield Residents Association have been working on this project (to be called Phoenix Community Park) for about three years and have enlisted the help of North Yorkshire Council and Eastfield Town Council.

Plans for the new park include a skate park and a cafe and are well under way.

The park project has been described by Cllr Tony Randerson as the biggest thing to happen in Eastfield since its creation in the 1950’s.Preliminary work on the park has included extensive public consultation resulting in a feasibility study with outline designs completed, as well as surveys to ensure the work will not have a detrimental effect on existing wildlife.

Proposed site plan

The next stage is to carry out an audiological survey to ensure that the noise the new park will have on local residents is minimised.

The Residents Association is in the process of creating a Community Interest Organisation to manage the park and is actively looking for voluntary trustees from people with management experience and suitably experienced people from the charitable sector to oversee the long term management.

They would also be delighted to hear from people willing to take part in a ‘Friends of Phoenix Park’ group to help with the day to day tasks of looking after the site.

A spokesperson for the Residents Association said ‘whilst it is still quite early in our plans, trustees are needed to contribute to the policies, financial management and the rules which will determine the development of the park in years to come and we accept that the efforts of local people are essential to the project whether it is in formation of policies or in litter picking and gardening.’

For more information and to have a look at the feasibility study and proposals or to get involved go to their website at eastfieldresidents.org