'Unique and ambitious' primary school at village near Whitby celebrates outstanding Ofsted report

A school with just 17 pupils has received the highest possible judgement in its latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors graded “unique and ambitious” St Hedda’s Catholic Primary School in Egton Bridge, which serves communities throughout the Esk Valley, as outstanding in all areas.

“Pupils thrive at this happy and welcoming rural school,” the glowing report says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Positive, caring relationships between pupils and adults mean pupils feel well cared for.

St Hedda's RC School is celebrating an Outstanding Ofsted report.

“Pupils’ behaviour is exceptional.

"They demonstrate kindness and respect towards each other.”

Inspectors praised the “incredibly rich and rewarding range of experiences and wider opportunities” pupils are given, including visits to the Houses of Parliament, Middlesbrough Football Club and a theatre trip to Newcastle.

And they said leaders had worked effectively to develop a curriculum which is “highly ambitious” and “implemented consistently well”.

St Hedda's RC School is celebrating an Outstanding Ofsted report.

“Leaders are determined that pupils’ opportunities will not be limited by the size of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders at all levels are passionate about realising pupils’ potential.

"They are exceptionally ambitious for the pupils and the community the school serves,” the report added.

Executive headteacher Kendra Sill said the outcome was a real team effort and thanked the children, families, staff, governors and the trust.

“We couldn’t have achieved this wonderful recognition without the support of our parents who have put their trust in us over the last two years and remained committed to the school’s success,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to providing the very best educational experience for every child, and it’s wonderful to see our efforts have been recognised.

“This result reflects not only our focus on academic excellence but also the way we help the children develop their talents and interests.

“The positive comments regarding our early years foundation stage and new nursery provision are wonderful.

"The staff all go above and beyond and I am so pleased this has been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our governors have seen the challenges we have faced over the last two years and have been there every step of the way to ensure we have grown as a school and community.

“Their commitment to St Hedda’s has been unwavering.”

She also praised Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust (NPCAT), which runs St Hedda’s along with 37 other schools throughout Teesside and North Yorkshire.

She said: “Without NPCAT we could not have achieved what we have.

"The investment in buildings, IT, finance, the support from the primary standards team and NPCAT Sport has ensured continued growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, but this is just the beginning.

“Although the report does not identify any areas for improvement, we will continue challenging ourselves to build on this success, ensuring our pupils thrive both academically and personally.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey – this success belongs to all of us.”

Chair of St Hedda’s interim advisory board Bernie Winspear added: “To be awarded the highest ratings possible is very much due to the talent and commitment of the staff and the dedication to ensure the provision of Catholic education in the area by NPCAT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NCPAT chief executive officer Hugh Hegarty said this success for the trust’s smallest school will be celebrated throughout the trust family.

He said: “It is with immense pride and gratitude that I celebrate this exceptional Ofsted outcome.”