Pupils at Robin Hood’s Bay’s Fyling Hall School have spent an entire school year without phones – now headteacher Steve Allen has shared the results.

Speaking in his blog What Happened When We Switched Off, Mr Allen said it felt like a bold move to enforce a complete mobile phone ban in school during the school day, when introduced one year ago.

“Like many schools across the country, we had seen how phone use — even when well-intentioned — was beginning to affect social interactions, concentration, and wellbeing,” he said.

“Fast forward 12 months, and I can honestly say it was one of the most impactful decisions we’ve made.”

Fyling Hall School students interact with each other, in their year without mobile phones.

Mr Allen said there had been a real shift in the atmosphere around school.

"Breaktimes are buzzing again — with laughter, games, conversations, and old-fashioned fun.

"Students are more present, more connected to each other, and more willing to engage across year groups.

"There’s a sense of community that feels stronger than ever.

Playground fun and interaction for Fyling Hall School pupils.

“This change has reminded us what makes small school communities like ours so special — real connection, laughter, and time away from screens.”

He said there is often talk about the pressure young people face in the digital age.

"By removing phones during the school day, we’ve given our students something increasingly rare: a chance to breathe — a release from the constant pings, scrolls, and social comparisons.

“We’ve created a space where face-to-face connection comes first, and the difference is visible every day — in the way students chat with staff, in their focus in lessons, and even in the lunch queue.

“It’s had a clear impact on student wellbeing and focus in school.”

Mr Allen said in his blog that the reactions from students and parents had been positive.

“Of course, there was some nervousness at the start — from students and even from a few parents,” he said.

"But the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Many pupils have said they didn’t realise how much they needed the break until they had it.

“Parents have shared how much pupils are enjoying breaktimes again — with more conversation, laughter, and real social connection now that phones are no longer part of the day.”

Many schools are trialling their own versions of a mobile phone ban to support learning and wellbeing.

A recent Ofcom survey found that 97% of children aged 12 to 15 own a smartphone and two-thirds say they feel pressure to respond to messages instantly.

With growing concerns around mental health, screen time, and online safety in schools, more schools — and even governments — are exploring how to create healthier digital boundaries.

"At Fyling Hall, this change hasn’t been about punishment or restriction,” said the head.

"It’s been about giving students the freedom to be young, to be fully in the moment, and to build the kind of friendships and focus that can’t be nurtured through a screen.

“We know the online world isn’t going anywhere — and nor should it.

"But by setting clear boundaries during the school day, we’re helping our students develop healthier habits that will serve them far beyond their time at school.

“One year in, I’m proud of how our school has embraced this shift — and even prouder of the maturity and positivity our students have shown.”