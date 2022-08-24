Whitby area schoolchildren's art to grace Tour of Britain cycle route - watch out for Dracula or Captain Cook on a bike
Schoolchildren’s land art will grace the route of stage four of the Tour of Britain which comes to the Whitby area on Wednesday, September 7.
You may see examples of the now traditional land art if you are on the route or watching international cyclists competing over a tough yet stunning route on TV.
Pupils at both Fylingdales C of E VC Primary School in Fylingthorpe and Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre C of E VC Primary School, which are both part of the Heritage Coast Federation, used their artistic talents at the end of last term to create designs that celebrate not only the cycle race, but also their locality.
These designs provided inspiration to land art creator Fields of Vision, which has incorporated the children’s ideas into final designs.
These will be outlined on the schools’ playing fields on Sunday, September 4, using satellite technology.
Children and their families will then paint the finished art.
Both works will be entries in the land art competition being run by Tour of Britain organiser SweetSpot.
Helen Thompson, executive headteacher of the Heritage Coast Federation, which includes both schools, said: “The children gave their imaginations free rein and drew some wonderfully inventive designs.
“At Hawsker, they were really keen to see either Dracula or Captain Cook on a bike with the whalebones or Whitby Abbey included in the design.
"At Fylingdales, seagulls were a recurring feature in the children’s design ideas, along with the lifebelt, which is in the school logo.
“I’m really looking forward to the school communities coming together on September 4 to make these ideas a reality and hope spectators will enjoy seeing them in the coverage of the race.”
The race route, which starts at Redcar, ends at Duncombe Park and comes through the Whitby and Esk Valley area, passes both schools, so pupils will go out to watch the cyclists on the day.
North York Moors National Park Authority will also create a piece on land art during the weekend before the race on the slopes above Danby Lodge National Park Centre. The art will link cycling with nature in a quirky way.