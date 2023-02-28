Whitby secondary school proposed merger meetings - here's when and where they're taking place

Protests made against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter, 230201a

The meetings at Whitby Pavilion are on at 12.30pm and 6.30pm and are part of the ongoing consultation on the plan, which would see Eskdale School and Caedmon College amalgamated, leading to Eskdale’s closure in summer 2024.

The governing board of the Whitby Secondary Partnership broke the news of the proposed merger in January, outlining three linked factors as the reasons – low student numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and “an imperative to give the best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby”.

Campaigners opposed to the merger proposal are planning to meet prior to the evening consultation.

They are gathering at 5.45pm at Clara’s on West Cliff before walking down to the meeting together.

Those attending are encouraged to bring placards and banners and parent Emma Wilcock plans to share a poster on the Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale Facebook group.

Emma, whose daughter is in Year 8 at Caedmon, said: “They’re doing things really fast given the enormity of what they’re trying to do.

“It’s just not fair, I’m going to fight them every single step of the way.

“The children need a choice.”

The consultation runs until March 31.