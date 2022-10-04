Airy Hill School youngsters enjoying outdoor play.

Children are free to access a range of learning opportunities, indoors and out all year round as part of the Early Years provision at Airy Hill.

The dedicated rooms for two-year-olds and then three and four-year-olds and Reception class work closely together, to ensure that children have the best transition into school possible.

Children who have attended the school’s nursery are familiar with their new surroundings, expectations, routines and staff when they move into reception and settle very quickly meaning they make excellent progress.

The school’s new head, Sam Butters, said: “Developing strong partnerships with parents is extremely important to us.

"We recognise that parents and carers are children’s first and most enduring educators and we value being partners with them in their child’s education.

"We have an open door policy and encourage parents to come in with children at the beginning and end of each session.

"It is an opportunity to settle children to an activity, chat to staff about any concerns and share children’s learning that day.

"Parents are regularly invited to spend time playing alongside their children on themed mornings and story sessions.

“We know that speech, language and communication are a fundamental part of children’s overall development.

Outdoor play is also an important part of children’s development.

Youngsters are able to grow fruit and vegetables, watch tadpoles grow into frogs, feed birds and squirrels and take risks in a safe environment.

