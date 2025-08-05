Fight breakouts with 47 Skin and the revolutionary skincare ingredient you’ve properly never heard of | 47 Skin

Heading to university? Here’s why thousands of students are ditching complicated skincare routines and turning to 47 Skin – now a Sunday Times top 100 brand.

University is all about new starts. New course, new mates, new city – and for many students, it’s also the first time you’re properly in charge of your own routine.

That’s where things can get messy. You’re balancing lectures, late nights and shared bathrooms. Your skin’s reacting to stress, diet, cheap vodka or just the sudden shock of being away from home. And let’s be honest – you don’t have the time (or shelf space) for a complicated 10-step skincare routine.

That’s why more and more students are turning to 47 Skin, a UK skincare brand that keeps things simple – and actually delivers. It was recently named one of the UK’s fastest-growing private companies in The Sunday Times 100 list for the second year running – not bad for a brand that started life in a kitchen, not a lab.

47 Skin was built on personal experience. Founder Nic Taylor spent over a decade dealing with skin issues and throwing money at products that didn’t work. In 2017, his gran sent him a pot of cream she’d found on a market stall, along with a handwritten note urging him to try it. Within four days, everything changed.

That formula turned out to contain what would become Silver Chitoderm® – the unique antibacterial ingredient now at the heart of every 47 Skin product. It kills 99.9 percent of breakout-causing bacteria and forms an invisible barrier to hydrate and protect your skin. It’s dermatologist approved, clinically tested and exclusive to the brand.

Built for real life, not the beauty aisle

What makes 47 Skin such a smart fit for student life is its simplicity. The brand cuts through the clutter with a core range that just works – no need for a shelf full of tubes, toners and expensive extras.

It’s a cleanser, a serum and a mask. Use what you need, when you need it – and get on with your day. The bottles last, the instructions are easy and the results speak for themselves.

It’s also built on real feedback. The brand’s reviews are filled with people who’ve “tried everything else” and come back to 47 Skin because it makes them feel confident, especially at times when confidence matters most.

“I used to be so self-conscious about going make-up free in summer or at the beach,” wrote Zoe in June 2025. “Now I feel so much more confident.”

Gioia said: “It’s the clearest my skin has looked in over 10 years.”

And Anna, who discovered the brand recently, said: “I wish 47 Skin had existed when I was a teenager.”

Shop the cult-favourite products students love

The bestselling Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is lightweight, non-sticky and designed to fit easily into even the most chaotic student morning.

Pair it with the Everyday Cleanser – gentle, foaming and non-drying – and you’ve got a setup that works whether you’re heading to your first 9am or recovering from your third night out.

There’s also the Silver Mask, ideal for a weekly refresh (or for hiding in your room with snacks and pretending you’re at a spa).

Not a beauty brand, just good skin

47 Skin isn’t some viral trend or celebrity-backed launch. It’s a homegrown British success story – developed in the North, powered by science and shaped by people who’ve been through it themselves.

You don’t need a fancy routine to take care of your skin. You just need products that work – and space in your rucksack.

