Boditrax coming to Bridlington libraries in groundbreaking health and wellbeing scheme

There will be Boditrax launch events at Bridlington Central Library on Wednesday, March 2 between 10am and 1pm and Bridlington North Library on Saturday, March 5 between 10am and 1pm.

The free events will be open to anyone to come along and find out more about Boditrax, how the service works, and the benefits of signing up for a consultation.

Those attending can see an example of a consultation being carried out and hear about the partnerships and groups who can help to make the best of mental and physical wellbeing.

Qualified staff will be happy to answer any questions, and attendees will be able to sign up for a consultation on the day.

Participants are encouraged to come back for consultations over 12 weeks to review their progress.

This service, the first of its kind for libraries in the UK, is free for East Riding Libraries members.

Membership is free to join, sign up for membership online, or visit any East Riding Library.

At the initial consultation, customers will use Boditrax, a medically approved body analyser, to complete a full-body composition scan.

From these results, a trained advisor/member of library staff will discuss the five points of physical health that can indicate the user’s current level of wellbeing.

The private and confidential scan also provides 20 different measurements of health and fitness, which can be viewed and tracked on the free Boditrax app.

The staff member will discuss the free resources and facilities available to use, and advise on a path to help users achieve their goals.