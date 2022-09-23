Completion of Whitby Hospital £13m redevelopment to be marked with celebration event
The completion of the £13m refurbishment at Whitby Community Hospital is to be marked with a celebration event at Whitby Pavilion, on Monday October 3.
The main tower block opened in October 2021 with health services from this newly-refurbished part of the hospital including an Urgent Treatment Centre, podiatry services, physiotherapy, audiology and more.
Plans to redevelop the hospital were first explored by NHS Property Services and NHS Hambleton, Richmondshire and Whitby Clinical Commissioning Group (now Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board) in 2014, as part of a wider ‘Fit 4 the Future’ vision.
Their aim was to transform community services, to deliver sustainable health and social care for Whitby and the surrounding areas.
Lead provider at the hospital, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, is hosting the event to celebrate the milestone and anyone who has been involved with the project is encouraged to join in.
There will be time for celebration with tea and cake, an exhibition documenting the hospital’s history, and an official project closing ceremony live from the hospital.
Guests will also have a chance to share their own messages of thanks and memories of the project.
The invitation is open to the public, but tickets are limited and must be booked in advance. Tickets will not be available on the door.
Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/whitby-hospital-opening-event-tickets-410472132197 to book your ticket.
You can also create your own legacy at the hospital site as part of Health Stars’ Buy a Brick project, which allows people to buy a personalised brick which will form part of the landscaping wall on site.