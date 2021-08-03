The announcement of extra clinics and dates is in addition to the Moderna vaccine clinic already running at Scarborough's Boots store on Westborough.

You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up.

Volunteers administer a coronavirus vaccine at Scarborough Rugby Club.

The walk-in clinics will be available on:

Scarborough Rugby Club:

• Thursday, August 5 - 4.30pm to 7.30pm

• Thursday, August 12 - 4.30pm to 7.30pm

• Saturday, September 11 - 9am to 1pm

Brunswick Shopping Centre:

• Saturday, September 4 - 11am to 2pm

Drop-in clinics are still available at Scarborough Boots on:

• Tuesday, August 3 - 9am to 4.30pm