Scarborough Covid: 'Grab a jab' vaccine clinics set to open at Scarborough Rugby Club and Brunswick Shopping Centre
More 'grab a jab' walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinics are set to run in Scarborough during August and September.
The announcement of extra clinics and dates is in addition to the Moderna vaccine clinic already running at Scarborough's Boots store on Westborough.
You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.
There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up.
The walk-in clinics will be available on:
Scarborough Rugby Club:
• Thursday, August 5 - 4.30pm to 7.30pm
• Thursday, August 12 - 4.30pm to 7.30pm
• Saturday, September 11 - 9am to 1pm
Brunswick Shopping Centre:
• Saturday, September 4 - 11am to 2pm
Drop-in clinics are still available at Scarborough Boots on:
• Tuesday, August 3 - 9am to 4.30pm
• Friday, August 6 - 9am to 4.30pm