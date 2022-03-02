East Riding Leisure venues unveil new afternoon membership scheme
East Riding Leisure venues are launching a new cost effective membership for people who feel they are not suited to morning or evening workouts and prefer to visit the gym at quieter times for a more peaceful session.
Launching from Friday, April 1, the Afternoon Premier membership will offer access to East Riding Leisure centre facilities seven days a week from 1pm to 4pm.
This new membership will replace the current Sunlight membership which will be unavailable to new members from the end of March.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “East Riding Leisure can offer this competitively priced membership because the afternoon period is the quietest time of day across our sites. I am sure this will prove very popular!
“Afternoon Premier members can make significant savings – for instance, a gym session costs £7.90, so even if Afternoon Premier members use their membership on a weekend, once a week, they would still be making a big saving, rather than paying casually.”
East Riding Leisure is currently reviewing its site programmes and will be sharing more details of this new membership in due course.
Find full details of the membership scheme at www.eastridingleisure.co.uk