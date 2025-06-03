Free programme of learning sessions to mark Safeguarding Week

While some sessions are aimed at professionals, many are open to the public.

A programme of free online learning sessions is now available to the public to mark Safeguarding Week 2025 – which begins on Monday, June 16.

This year’s programme features a wide range of seminars, interactive sessions, and learning events. All sessions support the overarching theme: Safeguarding is everybody’s business.

Building on the success of Safeguarding Week 2024, partners have expanded the range of topics for 2025 to reach an even wider audience.

While some sessions are aimed specifically at professionals working in safeguarding, many events are open to the public, offering valuable insights for anyone interested in learning more about how to help keep others safe.

Topics include:

•Suicide prevention

•Support for children and young people impacted by domestic abuse

•Signs of radicalisation

•Online safety for children

•Fraud awareness and protection

•The role of the bystander

Merlin Joseph, chair of the East Riding Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “The Partnership’s aim is to ensure children and young people are safe wherever they live, learn, and play. To safeguard children physically, emotionally, and online, we need everyone – from professionals to community members—working together. This programme is a valuable opportunity to deepen safeguarding knowledge and awareness.”

Kay Durrant, chair of the East Riding Safeguarding Adults Board, added: “Safeguarding is everyone’s business. Our goal is to help people understand the role they can play in protecting vulnerable adults and supporting their safety and wellbeing.”

Go to https://safeguardingchildren.co.uk/safeguarding-week-2025/ for further information.

Early registration is recommended to secure your place.