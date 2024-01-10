Last chance for Scarborough,Whitby and Bridlington residents to get a Covid jab before end of January

The NHS is reminding people across the Yorkshire coast that there is still the opportunity to grab their COVID-19 vaccination at their a local NHS walk-in centre or participating pharmacy.

The winter COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to end on January 31.

The call for those at risk to get vaccinated comes as we approach the end of the winter COVID-19 vaccination campaign on January 31, 2024.

After that, COVID vaccinations will close, and people will be required to wait for a future seasonal campaign unless they develop a new health condition or start treatment that severely weakens the immune system, in which case a clinician may advise vaccination sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional Medical Director and Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Dr Yvette Oade, said:

“Although we have seen encouraging uptake of the seasonal Covid vaccine, there are still over 800,000 people across the region at a higher risk of falling seriously ill to Covid that have not been vaccinated.

“As we approach the end of the winter COVID-19 vaccination campaign, we are encouraging people to come forward and get vaccinated to keep you, and those around you, safe.”

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, others eligible for the seasonal Covid vaccine include:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book, Covid-19 chapter (Green Book)

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and

staff working in care homes for older adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some appointments may still be available through a local NHS vaccination service, such as a pharmacy, or visit a walk-in site.

Those experiencing cold and flu symptoms on the day of their vaccinations are advised to rebook their appointment for when they are well.

After January 31 the COVID-19 offer will close until the next seasonal campaign, likely to be April 2024. People may be able to get vaccinated sooner, if they develop a new health condition or start treatment that severely weakens their immune system, if advised by a clinician.The flu programme will continue until March 31. However, those eligible are encouraged to be vaccinated as soon as possible so they’re protected during the peak flu season.