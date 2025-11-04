City Health Care Partnership’s Oral Health Promotion team will be providing free appointments at the market between 10am and 4pm along with its CHCP dental team.

The City Health Care Partnership (CHCP) has released more details about the up-and-coming mouth cancer screening event at Bridlington King Street Market.

A CHCP spokesperson said: “This event will be supported by representatives from Xyla, who can help people to stop smoking, Carers Support team who can provide advice for personal care givers, as well as ERoYC Public Health Vehicle Inclusion team and YOURhealth staff who can all provide free general health checks and signposting into specialist services for the public.

"There’s no need to book. It is on a first come first seen. There is no appointment system, and the screening is normally 15 minutes once they have completed a medical history form.

“It is important to self-check your mouth every month for any of the following signs of mouth cancer, such as an unexplained lump or bump, red or white patch in the mouth or throat area. A painless ulcer that doesn’t heal within three weeks. A change to your voice pitch for no reason, or a difficulty in swallowing.”

A Bridlington Market statement said: “This is such a valuable project we are bringing to King Street Market – free mouth cancer screening.

“It’s such a valuable project and inspired by our town’s ambassador Reece Holland – this is just so important.

“Any health organisations that want to come along, we will offer you a free spot on the market.

“We will also be offering fruit on the day, sponsored by Bridlington Market and Hewitts Fruit Stall. An apple a day!

“Please come down and support the event as this is a first for us.”

If caught early, mouth cancer has a 90% survival rate.

There are no bookable appointments on the day of this event. It is a first come, first served system. The screening normally takes approximately 15 minutes, after the medical history form has been completed. The dentist is looking at the health of your soft tissue, i.e. tongue, cheeks floor and roof of mouth.

If someone is unable to attend this appointment, your dentist will normally perform this assessment during their regular dental check-ups.

There are some useful tips regarding mouth cancer on the www.dentalhealth.org/mouthcancer website.