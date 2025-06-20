The group is held on the third Thursday of each month in Bridlington Hospital Chapel from 2pm to 3.30pm.

A new bereavement support group has started at Bridlington Hospital.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Bereavement Support Group is there to offer companionship and a listening ear to those struggling with bereavement.

The group is held on the third Thursday of each month in Bridlington Hospital Chapel from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chapel is accessible on the ground floor, and wheelchairs are available in the hospital.

Public transport to the site is available, while free parking will be made available to attendees.

A spokesperson said: “The purpose of this group is to provide a kind, accepting, and non-judgmental space for bereaved people from the Bridlington area to share their experiences of bereavement, learn from each other's experiences, and relieve the loneliness many people feel in their process of grieving.

“The chapel offers a welcoming space for people of all ages, cultures, abilities, genders, sexualities, races, religions, and spirituality.

“Come and share tea, coffee, biscuits, and conversation.”