Cases of norovirus are higher than the five-season average.

Norovirus is highly contagious and cannot be killed by alcohol hand gels.

The GII.17 norovirus strain now accounts for nearly 70% of all cases.

The outbreak has led to two hospitals in West Yorkshire telling visitors to stay away.

Norovirus cases are still soaring in the UK, numbers are higher than the five-season average with cases this year increasing earlier than normal and set to continue to rise.

Often described as the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year, norovirus is highly contagious, leaving you with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), show that between weeks 44 and 45 of 2024 the number of norovirus cases was 85% higher than the five season average for the same two week period. The ‘GII.17’ norovirus variant has been driving numbers, accounting for 67% of cases and now becoming the dominant strain.

The norovirus outbreak has led two hospitals in West Yorkshire to place restrictions on hospital visitors with “immediate effect”. Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “To help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, and to help control the spread of norovirus, we have taken the decision to put full visiting restrictions in place at Dewsbury and District Hospital and Gate 45a at Pinderfields Hospital with immediate effect.”

Adding: “Visitors can still visit their loved ones on affected wards where they are receiving end of life care, or the person visiting is the patient’s carer. Thank you for helping us to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Norovirus is highly contagious, here is everything you need to know about the signs and symptoms and how long you should stay home if you find yourself unwell.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Symptoms of norovirus can come on quickly, with the virus having an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Also known as the winter vomiting bug, it can cause symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Most people will make a full recovery in two to three days, the children and elderly can be more vulnerable and it’s important to make sure that they stay hydrated to prevent the risk of dehydration.

Due to how contagious norovirus is, if you suspect you have norovirus it’s not advised to attend accident and emergency services (A&E), or your GP if you have symptoms of norovirus unless you have been advised to do so by a healthcare professional. If you have concerns about your symptoms you can phone your GP or call NHS 111.

It’s also not advised to visit family and friends in hospital or to attend hospital if you are unwell as you can spread the virus, if you have symptoms of norovirus and have a scheduled hospital appointment contact your care provider to let them know about your symptoms and to find out about how to reschedule.

Is norovirus contagious?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that can easily spread between people. It can be caught from close contact with someone who has norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have norovirus on them and then touching your mouth or eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus.

If you have norovirus you should stay off school or work until you have not vomited or had diarrhoea for at least two days to prevent spreading the virus.

To help prevent catching norovirus wash your hands with soap and warm water, alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus cannot offer you protection.

If someone in your home has norovirus wash any contaminated clothing and bed linen at 60°C, remember to wear disposable gloves to prevent catching the virus yourself and use bleach-based household cleaners to help disinfect surfaces.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.