The programme is offered at East Riding Leisure Centres for those who struggle with lower back, hip or knee pain and is supported by Orthopaedic Research UK. It offers a dedicated instructor who leads group rehabilitation sessions teaching self-management and coping strategies through education and exercise.

Coun Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “This national recognition for the excellent work of our leisure centres in delivering ESCAPE-pain is well deserved, and I am delighted for all the staff involved.

“I hope that more East Riding residents will find out about this programme, and benefit from it.”

If you would like to get involved, there is a six week programme which offers two weekly sessions, available to join at most East Riding Leisure Centres. You will be able to join for six weeks at a discounted price of £19.80, which includes free ESCAPE-Pain sessions, unrestricted access to East Riding gyms, pools and other classes.

To qualify for the programme, you must: be over 18, be physically able to commit to twice weekly exercises for the entire programme length, must be a resident in the East Riding and a member of an East Riding Surgery and have osteo arthritic hip/knee or lower back pain.