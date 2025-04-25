Scarborough and York hospitals temporarily close to most visitors to stop spread of norovirus
According to a recent social media post by the trust, these restrictions will be in place until further notice.
The following wards are closed to visitors:
- All wards at York Hospital
- Coronary Care at Scarborough Hospital
There are four exceptions only to the restrictions, these are:
- Patients who are receiving end of life care
- Paediatric patients
- Maternity care
- The family carers of those with dementia
Dawn Parkes, Chief Nurse at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are experiencing a high level of norovirus at York Hospital which is affecting a number of wards.
“The virus is highly infectious and causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be brought into the hospital by family, friends or relatives.
“Norovirus is easily passed on by contact with an infected person, especially through their hands, and it spreads very quickly.
“Most people recover from norovirus within one or two days. However, it can be serious for some patients, including those who are elderly, are frail, have a weakened immune system or another health condition.
“While I appreciate that the decision we have made is a difficult one, our priority is to keep our patients safe from infection and to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible. We will lift the restriction once it is safe to do so.”
The Trust will be sharing updates on their website, at www.yorkhospitals.nhs.uk.
