Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington healthcare recruitment campaign lands commendation at HSJ Awards

Claire Strubin, Scarborough clinical lead.

An innovative approach to recruitment campaigning in Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby resulted in a high commendation award for the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust at the annual Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

These areas were the focal point of the trust’s ‘Humbelievable’ recruitment campaign to support improving healthcare in North Yorkshire, by filling open roles and increasing staffing in local services.

The slogan has been a modern and playful nod to the staff working for the trust.

The recruitment campaign highlighted the exceptional work-life balance offered to candidates, emphasising not only the stunning landscape - ideal for a wide range of leisure activities - but also the trust’s dedication to providing flexible working arrangements, ensuring an enhanced quality of life for its staff.

The imagery featured captivating photographs of Nurse Specialist Jess Murfin at work and play surfing on Flamborough beach, and Clare Strubin, a Clinical Lead in the Trust, enjoying her time off by roller skating near the beach.

Rachel Kirby, Deputy Director of Communications, saidL “This commendation reflects the incredible passion and dedication of our colleagues.

"They are the backbone of the NHS, and their commitment inspires all the work we do in communications. "

The HSJ Awards took place recently at Evolution London, hosted by comedian Dara O’Briain.

The ceremony celebrated the achievements of dedicated teams and individuals from the UK’s health and social care sector and their ongoing efforts to deliver improved patient outcomes.

Editor of the Health Service Journal, Alastair McLellan said: “I’d like to congratulate The Communications Team at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust who were Highly Commended in the category of NHS Communications Initiative of the Year.”