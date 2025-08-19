'Seeds of support' initiative to raise funds for dementia-friendly day room at Malton Hospital
This inspiring campaign is part of the Better Days Appeal, aiming to fund the creation of a new dementia-friendly day room on Fitzwilliam Ward.
The day room will provide a dedicated space for patients, visitors and staff to relax, connect and engage in therapeutic activities.
Health Stars aim to provide the extras that make a real difference.
At the heart of this appeal is a specially designed, flower-themed donor wall that will bloom with the names of the loved one of the generous supporters.
Donations start at just £25 and each donor will also receive a thank you card and commemorative seeds to grow their own flowers at home.
Fiona, a Ward Clerk on Fitzwilliam Ward for over 20 years, shared her story which underscores the personal and community impact of this project: “My mum had Alzheimer’s and was once a patient here, so this appeal means a lot to me personally.”
“This room will give patients a chance to move away from the bedside and take part in activities.
“It will help people focus and feel more like themselves,” said Fiona.
Donation packages - Seed, Bud, and Bloom - offer supporters a meaningful way to contribute and become a lasting part of the ward’s story.
Each tier provides a unique opportunity to get involved and make a difference:
Seed Donation – £25
• Loved one’s name on donor wall
• Thank you card
• Commemorative seeds
Bud Donation – £50
• Loved one’s name on donor wall
• Thank you card
• Commemorative seeds
• Appeal badge
Bloom Donation – £100
• Loved one’s name on donor wall
• Thank you card
• Commemorative seeds
• Appeal badge
• Framed image of the completed wall
To learn more about the appeal, Health Stars have shared a YouTube video here and donations can be made on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/betterdays
A better day starts with you.