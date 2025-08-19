'Seeds of support' initiative to raise funds for dementia-friendly day room at Malton Hospital

A better day starts with you.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, Health Stars, is inviting members of the local community to help transform lives at Malton Community Hospital through a beautiful new initiative: the ‘Seeds of Support’ Donor Wall.

This inspiring campaign is part of the Better Days Appeal, aiming to fund the creation of a new dementia-friendly day room on Fitzwilliam Ward.

The day room will provide a dedicated space for patients, visitors and staff to relax, connect and engage in therapeutic activities.

Health Stars aim to provide the extras that make a real difference.

At the heart of this appeal is a specially designed, flower-themed donor wall that will bloom with the names of the loved one of the generous supporters.

Donations start at just £25 and each donor will also receive a thank you card and commemorative seeds to grow their own flowers at home.

Fiona, a Ward Clerk on Fitzwilliam Ward for over 20 years, shared her story which underscores the personal and community impact of this project: “My mum had Alzheimer’s and was once a patient here, so this appeal means a lot to me personally.”

“This room will give patients a chance to move away from the bedside and take part in activities.

“It will help people focus and feel more like themselves,” said Fiona.

Donation packages - Seed, Bud, and Bloom - offer supporters a meaningful way to contribute and become a lasting part of the ward’s story.

Each tier provides a unique opportunity to get involved and make a difference:

Seed Donation – £25

• Loved one’s name on donor wall

• Thank you card

• Commemorative seeds

Bud Donation – £50

• Loved one’s name on donor wall

• Thank you card

• Commemorative seeds

• Appeal badge

Bloom Donation – £100

• Loved one’s name on donor wall

• Thank you card

• Commemorative seeds

• Appeal badge

• Framed image of the completed wall

To learn more about the appeal, Health Stars have shared a YouTube video here and donations can be made on their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/betterdays

