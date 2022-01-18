SMASH mental wellness group’s tree-mendous project for area’s schools
The Hull and East Riding Social Mediation And Self Help team at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust (SMASH) has launched its Tree4Life Project.
The project will see the team work with partnered schools to plant trees for people to enjoy during their breaks and feel a part of positive group work.
As part of the Tree4Life project, young people will be planting trees and learning about the positive impact this can have on the environment.
The initiative will allow young people to feel they will have a lasting impact in their schools, as well as connecting with their peers and teachers while having some fun following a challenging couple of years during the pandemic.
The team announced that it has partnered with Beverley-based charity, The Beverley Cherry Tree Community Centre, and that a successful funding bid has been approved with the Woodland Trust, which will involve 420 trees being donated to schools across the area.
The team is working hard to secure as many trees as possible in the coming weeks and looking forward to working with more schools across the area.
Tony Henderson, lead SMASH practitioner at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Since I started working in the SMASH team three years ago and from my own experiences, I realised the strength of the connection between nature, positive mental health and emotional wellbeing.
“It has therefore been extremely important to me to weave this into the work I do with young people every day.”
If you are interested in hearing more about the Tree4Life Project or your local SMASH team email [email protected] for more details.