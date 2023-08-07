Tickets on sale for the 'A&E Ball' which will support Scarborough's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

The ball, which this year takes place on Friday October 6 at Scarborough Rugby Club, promises to be a fantastic night in support of the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal for Scarborough Hospital.

Following a welcome drink, guests will enjoy a delectable three course meal and entertainment, including live music from the fabulous Bang! Bang! Bang!

Jan Doe, Emergency Department Sister at Scarborough Hospital, explained: “We have organised a ball for the last few years, and it’s always well supported.

This year, we would love for those who we care for in the local community to join us.

All funds raised will benefit the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.”

Chris Winspear, Regional Director at VINCI Building said: “We are delighted to sponsor the A&E Ball, which is the highlight of the calendar for many hospital staff, as well as local residents.

“In collaboration with the Trust, and our specialist supply chain partners, it’s an honour and a privilege to deliver a fantastic new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, for the community of Scarborough.

"The Appeal is essential in helping fund little extras that improve the experience for patients once the build is complete, so I hope people will join us for a night that promises to be special.”

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser, who is organising the event on behalf of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, added: “Bang! Bang! Bang! are a local party band playing all the banging songs that’ll keep you dancing and singing all night long.

"With years of live performance experience, the dynamism and chemistry of ‘Bang! Bang! Bang!’ ensures that they always hit the mark on stage, so this event is not to be missed!”

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at www.york.nhs.uk/AandEBall.