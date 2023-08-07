News you can trust since 1882
Tickets on sale for the 'A&E Ball' which will support Scarborough's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Residents of Scarborough can go to the ball thanks to Integrated Health Projects (IHP), the Joint Venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine, a leading provider of healthcare solutions carrying out the new build for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, along with supply chain partner TClarke, both of whom have generously sponsored this year’s annual ‘A&E Ball’.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
The ball, which this year takes place on Friday October 6 at Scarborough Rugby Club, promises to be a fantastic night in support of the Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal for Scarborough Hospital.

Following a welcome drink, guests will enjoy a delectable three course meal and entertainment, including live music from the fabulous Bang! Bang! Bang!

Jan Doe, Emergency Department Sister at Scarborough Hospital, explained: “We have organised a ball for the last few years, and it’s always well supported.

This year, we would love for those who we care for in the local community to join us.

All funds raised will benefit the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.”

Chris Winspear, Regional Director at VINCI Building said: “We are delighted to sponsor the A&E Ball, which is the highlight of the calendar for many hospital staff, as well as local residents.

“In collaboration with the Trust, and our specialist supply chain partners, it’s an honour and a privilege to deliver a fantastic new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, for the community of Scarborough.

"The Appeal is essential in helping fund little extras that improve the experience for patients once the build is complete, so I hope people will join us for a night that promises to be special.”

Maya Liversidge, Community Fundraiser, who is organising the event on behalf of York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, added: “Bang! Bang! Bang! are a local party band playing all the banging songs that’ll keep you dancing and singing all night long.

"With years of live performance experience, the dynamism and chemistry of ‘Bang! Bang! Bang!’ ensures that they always hit the mark on stage, so this event is not to be missed!”

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online at www.york.nhs.uk/AandEBall.

To find out more about the build and how it will benefit you and your family on the Yorkshire Coast, please visit www.scarboroughuecappeal.co.uk.

