‘We’re still here for you’: Mental health and wellbeing support still available for healthcare staff in North Yorkshire

Humber and North Yorkshire Resilience Hub (HNYRH) was originally launched in 2021, to provide independent and confidential help to workers struggling with the impact of Covid-19.

The project has since expanded to offer support for any trauma and distress, as well as stress, anxiety and wellbeing difficulties – with more than 1,500 people accessing hub support.

However, following uncertainty over future national funding for resilience hubs, HNYRH staff fear that those in need may miss out on vital support if they think the service is closing.

Holly Walker

Service Manager Holly Walker said: “There have been stories about potential funding issues in the media, but we want people to know we are still here to help, so please do get in touch.”

The HNY Resilience Hub offers confidential support to NHS and emergency service staff, as well as those working in care homes and social care across the Humber and North Yorkshire area.

In addition to helping over 1,500 individual staff over the past two years, the Hub has also provided proactive support and guidance to many teams as well as organisations across the region.

“Having established and grown the service since 2021, we all feel incredibly passionate about the work our service provides to support staff in the region,” said Holly.

“With over 20 mental health professionals, who have extensive experience of working with people who have experienced traumatic and distressing events, there is a lot of friendly expertise available to help arrange vital access to the support and advice needed.”

The Hub offers support in a wide range of areas including work-related stress, Long Covid, menopause and bereavement, as well as trauma, anxiety and depression.

All advice and guidance is provided on a confidential basis – completely independent of existing mental health and internal occupational health services.

“Importantly, access to help is available quickly – with staff receiving an assessment within five days on average,” said Holly.

To find out more about what services are available, or to self-refer for support, visit the Hub’s website at www.hnyresiliencehub.nhs.uk

The Hub also runs a Wellbeing App which can be accessed at: ‘HNY Our People’.

