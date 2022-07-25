Jubilee House was recently bought by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group and is looking for a new registered manager to take it forward.

At the moment it is being managed by Tom Johnstone but he is an interim manager and was taken on to successfully manage the takeover period.

Now the home wants a permanent new manager and would love to hear from any local care or nursing home managers who are looking for a new challenge.

Whitby's Jubilee House nursing home, formerly Oakland.

Saint Cecilia’s Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “Tom has done a fantastic job during the takeover period and the home is in great shape, ready to move forward.

“Now we are looking to recruit someone who will make Jubilee House their own, put their stamp on it and take it to the next level.

“They will need to have experience in running care or nursing homes, but apart from that we are looking for someone keen, enthusiastic and bursting with ideas to join us on the next part of an exciting journey for the home.”

It is registered for 27 residents and has 25 staff.

All existing staff were offered posts with Saint Cecilia’s.

The home is Saint Cecilia’s second nursing home, joining Saint Cecilia’s Nursing Home on Queen Margaret’s Road in Scarborough.