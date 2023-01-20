Flying Scotsman centenary: These are your chances to see the famous locomotive in Yorkshire during its 2023 birthday tour
2023 marks 100 years since the world’s most famous locomotive was built.
To celebrate the Flying Scotsman’s centenary, a number of excursion trips and visits to heritage railways have been arranged throughout the year – including several Yorskhire dates.
However, the Pacific class engine, now owned by the National Railway Museum, will not visit Doncaster, where it was designed by chief engineer Nigel Gresley and built at the town’s vast London North Eastern Railway works, known locally as the Plant.
The key dates
April 1-23 – Flying Scotsman on display at the National Railway Museum, York
May 1- 24 – Flying Scotsman to spend a month at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway on heritage workings
June 30 – July 4 – return excursion along the East Coast Main Line between London, York and Edinburgh
July 9, August 6 and September 10 – The Waverley excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York, Leeds, Keighley and Skipton
October 14 – The Hadrian excursion along the Settle to Carlisle line via York and Leeds
December 16 – Flying Scotsman to spend two weeks in light steam at Locomotion in Darlington