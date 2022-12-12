The project began in 2019, but was paused in the pandemic, and a planning application will now be submitted in the new year. The updated design proposals reflect public feedback.

A new visitor building will be based around the existing tearoom and there will be a fully accessible cafe, more toilets and a new admissions area. There will also be a refreshment stall in the deer park for non-paying visitors.

The National Trust said: “The area is currently muddled with 20th century buildings and additions which make up an admission point, toilets, and the boundary of the pay-for entry area. For years this has created a large number of conservation and operational issues which are not appropriate in a World Heritage Site. The updated improvements will consolidate these facilities into one building and improve the way visitors move through this area.

"Detailed landscape plans will open up lost views and create walks that echo the original 18th century design. New facilities including historical information, accessible toilets and a ‘space to change’ have also been included to better meet the needs of current and future visitors.

“The plans will also see the building move from the deer park side of Studley Royal to sit inside the water garden and pay-for-entry part of the site. Following feedback from the local community, a separate, but concurrent planning application will also be submitted for an additional refreshment kiosk in the deer park car park. This will serve refreshments for those for those who are not National Trust members and prefer not to purchase a day ticket to access the site. The restaurant and parking at the main visitor centre will remain free for all to access.

General manager Justin Scully said: “The Studley Revealed project is an exciting part of the ongoing conservation of the Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal World Heritage Site. It has long been our ambition to improve the appearance of this area of the site and how visitors experience it. Crucially, it means we can create a place for our visitors learn more about the fascinating history of Studley Royal.

"I’m delighted we’ve reached this stage where we’re ready to share our designs and we aim to apply for planning permission early next year. The project was delayed because of the pandemic which has given us extra time to consider the feedback from the consultation in 2019 and update our plans. I feel that the final proposals offer a delightful presentation of the history, welcome and design of this World Heritage Site.’

An artist's impression of the extension to the tearoom

The proposed new facilities will improve the long-running issues with visitor flow, as well as improve the appearance of the historic entrance to the water garden. More toilets and a larger seating area in the café will also help serve the needs of visitors as they make their way around the water gardens.

