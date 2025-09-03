The Bayle Museum. Photo: Richard Ponter

A packed programme of events has been created in and around Bridlington as part of England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Heritage Open Days will take place between Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 20.

The programme is a great opportunity to:

•Discover local gems and historic sites

The Chalk Tower at Flamborough. Photo: James Hardisty

•Enjoy free days out and save money with family and friends

•Feel proud of their local area

Locations taking part in this area are:

The Chalk Tower; St John's Burlington Methodist Church, (guided tours and heritage display); The Bayle Museum; Bridlington Priory (tours and Bridlington Church Trail); the Spotlight Theatre (behind the scenes tour”; St Oswald's Church, St John The Evangelist Church, Sewerby, St Michael's Church, Bempton (Five Headland Churches walk); Alchemy at the Old Chemist, 64a High Street (various events); Hebblethwaite House; William Kent Birthplace; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (tours); Bridlington Railway Station; East Riding Leisure Bridlington (Archiverse Minecraft); Our Lady Star of the Sea and St Peter; Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society’s Beck Hill Workshop); Bridlington Harbour Heritage Museum; Flamborough Old Waterworks; Bridlington Cemetery Chapel; The High Street's Backside; Bridlington Workhouse (a history); Thornwick Bay; RNLI Flamborough; and Baptist Chapel in Applegarth Lane (the oldest in Yorkshire).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society will be hosting events at its Beck Hill workshop. Photo: James Hardisty

All these heritage locations will be holding events throughout the celebration of great heritage.

Liam Montgomery, HODs marketing and projects manager, said: “2025 is set to offer the most ambitious and wide-reaching Heritage Open Days programme yet, and it’s brimming with great things to do.

“Whether it’s well-known landmarks and hidden architectural gems or community-led talks and immersive experiences, the sheer diversity of places and stories on offer is extraordinary. It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of local organisers and volunteers who make this celebration of our shared heritage possible.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “I’m delighted funding raised by our players is supporting Heritage Open Days for another year, and means that the public can enjoy all that it has to offer for free!”

Go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk/whats-on.html to see the full list of events on offer in the Bridlington area.