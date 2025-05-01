The 1104 RAF Marine Craft Unit in Bridlington in WWII.

Final preparations are being made ahead of a poignant ceremony at Bridlington harbour on Sunday, May 11.

A special memorial plaque unveiling service will mark the work of the 1104 RAF Marine Craft Unit in Bridlington and the five servicemen who died while serving on the unit. The granite plaque will showcase the air sea rescue unit’s work in the town and names of the five servicemen. They are: AC1 George Edwards and AC2 Edward Redding, who died during the WWII Bombing Raid on Bridlington on July 17, 1941. Flt /Lt Ken Bell (skipper); Cpl. Don Ivil (wireless operator), and SAC Geoffrey Denson (wireless operator) – the three crewmen drowned in the RAF Pinnace 1386 Amble Tragedy on September 29,1969.

The event will be attended by a number of dignitaries, including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Air Commodore Ian Stewart, the Deputy Mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Angela Walker, and the RAF Air Vice Marshal Nigel Bairsto, along with ASR veterans, the 252 Bridlington Royal Air Force Air Cadets unit and the Yorkshire Air Cadets Band. The Rev Heather Groocock will deliver the blessing to the plaque, the lost men, and the unit’s proud history at the service. A spokesperson said: “The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 11 at 11am.

“The granite memorial plaque will be placed on the red-brick wall at the back of the harbour and will display a brief history of the unit and five names of the servicemen who died while serving on it.

One of the many people to serve on the unit was TE Lawrence (Aircraftman Shaw).

