A special service will take place at Bridlington harbour on Sunday, May 11.

A memorial plaque unveiling ceremony will mark the work of the 1104 Marine Craft Unit in Bridlington and the five servicemen who died while serving on the unit.

The granite plaque will showcase the air sea rescue unit’s work in the town and names of the five servicemen.

They are: AC1 George Edwards and AC2 Edward Redding, who died during the WWII Bombing Raid on Bridlington on July 17, 1941.

Aircraftsman Shaw (TE Lawrence) in front of the red-brick wall at Bridlington harbour.

Flt /Lt Ken Bell (skipper); Cpl. Don Ivil (wireless operator), and SAC Geoffrey Denson (wireless operator) – the three crewmen drowned in the RAF Pinnace 1386 Amble Tragedy on September 29,1969.

The event will be attended by a number of dignitaries including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Air Commodore Ian Stewart, the Deputy Mayor of Bridlington, Cllr Angela Walker, and the RAF Air Vice Marshal Nigel Bairsto, along with veterans and members of the 252 Bridlington Royal Air Force Air Cadets unit.

A spokesperson said: “The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 11 at 11am.

“The granite memorial plaque will be placed on the red-brick wall at the back of the harbour and will display a brief history of the unit and five names of the servicemen who died while serving on it.

"The memorial is being placed into the wall by Bridlington-based masons J G Gardiner Ltd.

"The unit was based at Bridlington from 1925 to 1980 and created the template for what is now the air-sea rescue service.

"It operated throughout the Second World War, and post-war it was an integral part of the harbour.

"There were up to six to eight launches based there at one time.”

One of the many people to serve on the unit was TE Lawrence (Aircraftman Saw) who trialled two 37.5ft ATBs (Armoured Target Boats) on the Skipsea Range in 1932.

These high-speed launches were designed to withstand the impact of 11lb practice bombs dropped by aircraft.

The unit closed for good in 1980 and the Mk.II Pinnace 1392 vessel sailed for Mount Batten (the RAF Hangar was demolished in 1993).