News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
2 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
4 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
5 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
6 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
7 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Race the Waves 2023: All the best photos of classic car rally and show at Bridlington on the Yorkshire coast

Hundreds of classic cars descended on the East Yorkshire coast this weekend for the Race the Waves festival.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 18:17 BST

There were cruises and meets throughout the weekend at locations including Bridlington Old Town and Flamborough Lighthouse, before the races on South Beach on Saturday.

The event is organised by Backfire Promotions and Paul Garbutt. In 2017, East Riding Council approached Mr Garbutt about the possibility of creating a motorcycle show at Bridlington Spa, and Race the Waves was initially meant to only be a pilot to drive interest in the town, previously popular with vintage scooter owners. However it has continued as a stand-alone weekend attracting all manner of vehicles.

The Yorkshire beaches have a long tradition of motor speed trials and races, dating back to around 1905 when they were held at Filey.

All images by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty. To buy copies of any image, email [email protected]

This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023.

1. nlyp-race the waves - bridlington-jh-17-yor.JPG

This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023.

2. nlyp-race the waves - bridlington-jh-11-yor.JPG

This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023.

3. nlyp-race the waves - bridlington-jh-12-yor.JPG

This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023.

4. nlyp-race the waves - bridlington-jh-16-yor.JPG

This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:YorkshireBridlingtonEast Yorkshire