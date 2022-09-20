The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred Yorkshire gastropub confirms reopening date after devastating fire

A phased return to service will begin on Saturday October 1, when The Star will begin serving a la carte and tasting menus.

Guests and visitors can make dinner reservations from Tuesday to Friday and lunch and dinner bookings on Saturdays. Sundays will offer an extended lunch service.

Seasonal autumn produce from the local area will feature on the menu, with black garlic-rubbed North Sea monkfish among the market fish specials available.

The Star Inn at Harome during building work in May

The pub, owned by chef Andrew Pern, has been closed since November 2021 when a fire that police are treating as arson destroyed the thatched roof.

Specialist heritage building contractors have painstakingly restored the rooms, and the Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson furniture was mostly salvaged and restored.