The Star Inn at Harome: Michelin-starred Yorkshire gastropub confirms reopening date after devastating fire
The Star Inn at Harome will reopen to diners almost a year after a devastating fire caused severe damage to the centuries-old gastropub.
A phased return to service will begin on Saturday October 1, when The Star will begin serving a la carte and tasting menus.
Guests and visitors can make dinner reservations from Tuesday to Friday and lunch and dinner bookings on Saturdays. Sundays will offer an extended lunch service.
Seasonal autumn produce from the local area will feature on the menu, with black garlic-rubbed North Sea monkfish among the market fish specials available.
Most Popular
The pub, owned by chef Andrew Pern, has been closed since November 2021 when a fire that police are treating as arson destroyed the thatched roof.
Specialist heritage building contractors have painstakingly restored the rooms, and the Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson furniture was mostly salvaged and restored.
Nobody has been arrested or charged in relation to the fire, though one man was questioned by police.