The Vintage Views column with Aled Jones - Bridlington Priory.

The window with the colourful stained glass in this picture is part of the Great West Window of Bridlington Priory.

It was originally built for the monks, in about 1390, but was bricked up after the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1539 and later suffered damage.

The stained glass is quite modern. This was added in about 1849, as part of an extensive restoration programme of the parish church.

It is said that the original stained glass was destroyed during the Dissolution and that this is the reason the window was bricked up.

The Great West Window is viewed at its best during a summer’s evening. Postcard courtesy of Aled Jones

The Great West Window is a noble sight to behold; it measures 27 feet in width and is 55 feet in height; it has superb tracery in the medieval perpendicular style; and in sum it is the largest stained glass window in the north of England.

The legendary glass-making skills from Victorian times were put to good use to create one of the very finest windows in Christendom.

In 1951, the Priory Church was made a special Grade I Listed Building, securing its status as an important historic edifice.

The Great West Window has artistic, historical and religious merit, featuring figures such as Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary.

The main feature of the postcard is the full-length figures depicting St Peter, St Matthew, St John, The Blessed Virgin Mary, Christ, St John the Baptist, St Mark, St Luke, and St Paul.

Working from left to right, the symbol above St Peter is the Book and Keys, representing the saint’s role as the first Pope.

In the next three panels are St Matthew, St John and the Blessed Virgin Mary, together with their respective symbols – an angel, an eagle, and a vase of lilies.

In the centre can be seen Jesus holding in his left hand a crystal orb, symbolic of his dominion over the Earth. Above this is Agnus Dei, a lamb bearing a banner and cross, emblematic of Christ.

The final four panels are occupied by John the Baptist, St Mark, St Luke and lastly St Paul – with respective symbols above of a dove, a lion, an ox, and book and sword.

Below these nine figures, contained within a section of perpendicular arcading, is a lifelike figure which represents the indomitable St Thomas.

The Great West Window is viewed at its best during a summer’s evening when the rays of the setting sun pour in to create a truly magical effect.

Without doubt many thousands of visitors to Bridlington fail to enjoy the amazing architecture that The Priory, and its Great West Window in particular, have to offer.

The image’s beauty, featuring this jewel in The Priory’s crown, is a testament to the photographic skills of one Max Payne.