‘Use it or lose it’ appeal in bid to secure the future of Barmston church

The future of Barmston’s All Saints Church ‘is on a knife-edge’ following a drop in people attending services.

Numbers are currently being monitored after the congregation dropped to just three regular members – leaving the church’s future on a ‘knife-edge’.

The drop in numbers, which happened following the lockdown, has brought the future of the 900-year-old church into sharp focus.

A meeting to discuss the future of the church was hosted by the Archdeacon of the East Riding Andy Broom.

Since this gathering, the congregation has increased over a couple of services but the numbers are still too low.

Rev Richard Hare, who covers the parish along with Rev Rich Townend, said: “We had around two dozen people at the meeting with around a dozen from the village.

“Archdeacon Andy also brought some representatives from the diocese.

“There were a lot of suggestions on how we can progress going forward but Rev Andy made it clear that people need to step up to the plate and turn up for services on a Sunday.

“He also expressed the importance of residents filling key organisational roles such as treasurer, churchwardens and safeguarding officer.

“He put the points across very well, addressing the situation head on and answered questions about the church.

“We have monitored the numbers since the meeting. One of the family services had quite a few people and one of the Easter Services was well attended.

“That was really good and we now have a volunteer who is placing an A-board outside the church informing people of upcoming services and also opening up the church to visitors.

“The future of the church is still on a knife-edge and what happens next is that Archdeacon Andy will make a recommendatio to the Diocese, Mission and Pastoral Committee which meets in June.

“If the numbers do not improve I suspect his recommendation will be for closure.

“Even if this happens there will be a consultation period so the church will not close immediately.