Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024: All the best photos of fantastic costumes on the Yorkshire coast

Hundreds of weird and wonderful costumes could be seen as the Whitby Steampunk Weekend got underway.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 08:01 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 07:40 GMT

The event, held at Whitby Pavilion, is now one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the UK, and has a reputation for its friendly atmosphere.

Trade stands and vendors selling steampunk paraphernalia were located inside the Pavilion, but many of those attending took the opportunity to promenade around the town in their Victoriana-inspired outfits.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured the fun.

Atticus, Freckle, Marie and Matt Salt from Norfolk, dressed as characters from Wind in the Willows

1. Wind in the Willows

Atticus, Freckle, Marie and Matt Salt from Norfolk, dressed as characters from Wind in the Willows Photo: James Hardisty

Garry Lockett and Andrea Webb, of County Durham.

2. Costumes

Garry Lockett and Andrea Webb, of County Durham. Photo: James Hardisty

A collection of people dressed in steampunk attire making their way to the Whitby Pavilion

3. The weekend begins

A collection of people dressed in steampunk attire making their way to the Whitby Pavilion Photo: James Hardisty

Sue Lay and Michelle Tyas, of Doncaster

4. Whalebone arch

Sue Lay and Michelle Tyas, of Doncaster Photo: James Hardisty

