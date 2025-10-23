Preparing for the Pannett Park Halloween event (2012).placeholder image
Preparing for the Pannett Park Halloween event (2012).

Do you feature in this week's nostalgic photos from the Gazette files?

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:24 BST
Take a trip down memory lane with these latest Whitby Retro pictures from the Gazette files.

This week’s nostalgic highlights include a Halloween event at Pannett Park; fans at a Whitby Goth Weekend football match; an auction of a handmade Goth rug in aid of the RNLI; Comic Con characters in Whitby; Goths enjoying refreshment at The Dolphin pub, Whitby.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Pirates take the helm of the Grand Turk at Whitby Goth Weekend (2007).

Pirates take the helm of the Grand Turk at Whitby Goth Weekend (2007). Photo: Doug Jackson

David Fitzgerald auctions off a handmade rug for the RNLI at Whitby Goth Weekend (2008).

David Fitzgerald auctions off a handmade rug for the RNLI at Whitby Goth Weekend (2008). Photo: Dominic Shaw

Comic Con characters having fun at Whitby Goth Weekend (2016).

Comic Con characters having fun at Whitby Goth Weekend (2016). Photo: Ceri Oakes

Fans cheer on from the sideline at the Real Gothic FC versus Stokoemotive FC football match at Whitby Goth Weekend (2017).

Fans cheer on from the sideline at the Real Gothic FC versus Stokoemotive FC football match at Whitby Goth Weekend (2017). Photo: Ceri Oakes

