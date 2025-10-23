This week’s nostalgic highlights include a Halloween event at Pannett Park; fans at a Whitby Goth Weekend football match; an auction of a handmade Goth rug in aid of the RNLI; Comic Con characters in Whitby; Goths enjoying refreshment at The Dolphin pub, Whitby.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Whitby Retro
Pirates take the helm of the Grand Turk at Whitby Goth Weekend (2007). Photo: Doug Jackson
2. Whitby Retro
David Fitzgerald auctions off a handmade rug for the RNLI at Whitby Goth Weekend (2008). Photo: Dominic Shaw
3. Whitby Retro
Comic Con characters having fun at Whitby Goth Weekend (2016). Photo: Ceri Oakes
4. Whitby Retro
Fans cheer on from the sideline at the Real Gothic FC versus Stokoemotive FC football match at Whitby Goth Weekend (2017). Photo: Ceri Oakes