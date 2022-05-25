IN PICTURES: 11 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2006

Take a trip down memory lane (all photos taken in May 2006).
1. Scarborough Retro
Scarborough College pupils' hockey success. Pictured, left to right, Kate Harris, Emma Barton and Camilla Braithwaite.
2. Scarborough Retro
Scarborough Gymnastics Academy girls do well at their first national championships. Pictured are the primary gym team, who came fourth in the British finals, but won highest score trophy.
3. Scarborough Retro
Scarborough Darts and Dominoes League presentation night at the Corporation Club.
4. Scarborough Retro
A group of pupils from Northstead School visit Scarborough Library for a story session.