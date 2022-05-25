The Filey Junior School football team winners of the Scarborough and District Football Cup.
IN PICTURES: 11 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2006

See if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:21 am

Take a trip down memory lane (all photos taken in May 2006).

1. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough College pupils' hockey success. Pictured, left to right, Kate Harris, Emma Barton and Camilla Braithwaite.

2. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy girls do well at their first national championships. Pictured are the primary gym team, who came fourth in the British finals, but won highest score trophy.

3. Scarborough Retro

Scarborough Darts and Dominoes League presentation night at the Corporation Club.

4. Scarborough Retro

A group of pupils from Northstead School visit Scarborough Library for a story session.

