Mayor Hazel Lynskey, centre, and Mayoress Sheila Kettlewell, centre, right, are pictured at Braeburn Infants School's royal celebration tea party.
IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from May 2010

Take a trip down memory lane with this latest collection of nostalgic photos from the files. Can you spot any familiar faces?

By Rebecca Elliott
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 9:39 am

Step back in time to May 2010.

George Pindar Community Sports College hairdressing students take part in a Fashion Through the Eras project - the 80s. Pictured, back, Beckie Moore, Chelsey Messruther, Rachel Major and Chelsea Myerscough; front, Kayleigh Baker, Shannon Allan, Chantelle Kirkby and Emily Graham.

Sixth Form College students James Love, left, John Holmes and Billy Johnson walked to York for the McDonald's charity. They set off from the McDonald's drive-thru at Eastfield, where they work.

Top girl players from the Scarborough Table Tennis Junior Closed Championship: Jess West, left, Grace Douthwaite (holding baby Ola Alvey, the coach's daughter), Natasha Wrightson, Alex and Katie Lee.

The Cayton Cloggies keep a Yorkshire tradition alive in the village, as Jay Durkin left, Leanne Cameron and Megan Elvidge learn the skill of clog dancing at an after-school club at Cayton Primary School.

