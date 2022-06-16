Whitby Town under-14s, in conjunction with Saint Catherine's Hospice, host a charity race night at The Met. Pictured with the Whitby under-14s is Jane Stockdale, a Saint Catherine's Hospice fundraiser.
IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from June 2007

Remembering Whitby in days gone by. See if you can spot any familiar faces on these photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:42 pm

Take a trip down memory lane. All photos taken in June 2007.

1. Whitby Retro

Pupils from Ruswarp Primary School visit the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant on the Esplanade, Scarborough, to try their hand at making, and eating, Mexican food.

2. Whitby Retro

Hawsker Primary School musicians get funding for weekly jazz sessions. Pictured with the pupils are music coaches Tony Cross, left, and Bob Butterfield.

3. Whitby Retro

West Cliff Primary School takes part in a sponsored pedal push for Childline.

4. Whitby Retro

Airy Hill Primary School winning athletics team are Chris Mead, Ben Milson, Laura Foster, Shane Hicks, Samantha Gibson, Elenor Paxton, Jack Cooper, Miles Locker, Sam Broadley, Lauren Hall and Daniel Armstrong.

Whitby
