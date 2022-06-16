IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from June 2007

Take a trip down memory lane. All photos taken in June 2007.
1. Whitby Retro
Pupils from Ruswarp Primary School visit the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant on the Esplanade, Scarborough, to try their hand at making, and eating, Mexican food.
2. Whitby Retro
Hawsker Primary School musicians get funding for weekly jazz sessions. Pictured with the pupils are music coaches Tony Cross, left, and Bob Butterfield.
3. Whitby Retro
West Cliff Primary School takes part in a sponsored pedal push for Childline.
4. Whitby Retro
Airy Hill Primary School winning athletics team are Chris Mead, Ben Milson, Laura Foster, Shane Hicks, Samantha Gibson, Elenor Paxton, Jack Cooper, Miles Locker, Sam Broadley, Lauren Hall and Daniel Armstrong.