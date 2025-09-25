Six magnificent photos from the archives – are you in these pictures?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 12:36 BST
A Motor Neurone Disease Association coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre.placeholder image
A Motor Neurone Disease Association coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre.
This week, we feature a coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre; a Showtime production at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church; Bridlington Handbell Ringers; the Oxfam Shop on Bridge Street; the Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre; and Sewerby Gala in 2013.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

A Showtime production at St John's Burlington Methodist Church.placeholder image
A Showtime production at St John's Burlington Methodist Church.
