A Motor Neurone Disease Association coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre.

This week, we feature a coffee morning at the Bridlington Medical Centre; a Showtime production at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church; Bridlington Handbell Ringers; the Oxfam Shop on Bridge Street; the Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre; and Sewerby Gala in 2013.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures? Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

A Showtime production at St John's Burlington Methodist Church.