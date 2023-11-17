IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top places to get Christmas decorations in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

2 . Where to find Christmas decorations on the Yorkshire coast

Castle Howard, located just 15 miles North East of York and is easily accessible from the A64 which connects Leeds, York and the Yorkshire coast. The main house has been transformed into Peter Pan-themed odyssey, with beautiful decorations, installations, and projections. Visitors can purchase special mementos from the Bauble Emporium, delicious Christmassy supplies from the Farm Shop, and a British-grown Christmas tree from the Garden Centre. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe