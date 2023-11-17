IN PICTURES: Here's 17 top places to get Christmas decorations in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of some top places to get Christmas decorations across the Yorkshire coast
From garden centres, Independent shops and Country Houses, the Yorkshire coast has a fantastic selection of places to get your festive ornaments and wreaths.
1. Where to find Christmas decorations on the Yorkshire coast
Eastfield Garden Centre is located Easton Road, Bridlington. With a selection of Christmas gifts, food, artificial and real trees, themed displays and decorations, the garden centre has a lot of festive goodies to choose from. Photo: Google Maps
2. Where to find Christmas decorations on the Yorkshire coast
Castle Howard, located just 15 miles North East of York and is easily accessible from the A64 which connects Leeds, York and the Yorkshire coast. The main house has been transformed into Peter Pan-themed odyssey, with beautiful decorations, installations, and projections. Visitors can purchase special mementos from the Bauble Emporium, delicious Christmassy supplies from the Farm Shop, and a British-grown Christmas tree from the Garden Centre. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Where to find Christmas decorations on the Yorkshire coast
Dean's Garden Centre is located on Mere Valley, Seamer Road, Scarborough. The special Christmas department at the garden centre features colour-themed displays with modern and traditional decorations, indoor and outdoor lights, fibre optic and artificial Christmas trees, gifts, cards and smore. The department offers everything festive, and in December they stock a range of real Christmas trees and fresh wreaths. Photo: Google Maps
4. Where to find Christmas decorations on the Yorkshire coast
Heart and Home is a shop located on King Street, Bridlington. The shop is an independent business selling home accessories, cards and gifts for every occasion spread over two floors. They always have beautiful themed window display and will have a number of festive delights on offer. Photo: Canva