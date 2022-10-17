The rink will be constructed on the North Street car park as a way of attracting residents and visitors to the town centre.

It is being provided as part of a wider programme of festive events taking place across the borough, with further details to be released soon.

Cllr Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for quality of life said: “After last year’s inaugural success, we’re delighted to bring the ice rink action back to Scarborough but this time with a much improved festive visitor experience.

“The cosy tepee, Christmas stalls and children’s fairground rides alongside the rink will bring extra merriment for families and friends of all ages to enjoy the countdown to Christmas or celebrate the New Year together.”

New for this year is a large tepee, which will feature a bar and roaring fire, as well as stalls and attractions including gifts, German sausages, craft chocolates, gin, a children’s carousel and an organ – all decorated with Christmas lights.

Experience of being on the ice is not required with all ages and abilities welcome. The rink will be open from Friday December 9 2022 to Tuesday January 3 2023.

Children will be able to book and use ‘penguin skate aids’ to help them build their confidence and the rink will have dedicated facilities for visitors with mobility issues, including wheelchair users.

Skaters who prefer a more peaceful and relaxing skating experience will be able to join low-sensory sessions on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 11am when the music will be at a lower volume and flashing lights turned off.

The rink will be open daily between Monday and Sunday from 11am to 8pm, with last entry at 7pm.

Admission will be every hour, on the hour, with skating experiences lasting 50 minutes. Skaters need to arrive 15 minutes before their booked time to allow for timely access to the ice.

Tickets must be booked online in advance via the Scarborough Ice Skating website as payment via cash and card will not be accepted at the rink. Customers without internet access can call 01723 818 111 to book over the phone.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children aged four-years-old and above, which includes the hire of skates. Residents of Scarborough borough are entitled to a 20 per cent discount on sessions between Monday and Thursday from 11am to 4pm – but will need to provide their home address postcode.

Discounts are also available for schools and community groups, with up to 50 per cent off when booking at least 20 tickets between December 9 and 16.