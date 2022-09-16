Whitby illustrator designs Christmas gifts - and snowy Buckingham Palace cards - to help armed forces charity

Festive catalogues – including one detailing Christmassy cards and seasonal suggestions from SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity – will soon be popping through letterboxes and into inboxes the length and breadth of the land.

It is a cracker of a year for those looking for inspiration and gifts that have both a military flavour and go to support the essential work carried out by the UK’s oldest tri-service charity.

SSAFA has been supporting veterans, serving personnel and their families for nearly 138 years.

Jessica Hogarth's snowy Buckingham Palace Christmas card.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pride of place on SSAFA’s Christmas tree this year is Whitby’s Jessica Hogarth.

Jessica studied Printed Textiles and Surface Pattern Design at Leeds College of Art, graduating with a first class honours degree in 2010.

She spent the first eight months of her career working in-house for a design studio in Manchester before returning to her beloved homeland to become self-employed.

It was a desire to combine her artistic skills with her keen interest in business that led her to set up on her own.

Jessica – who has a shop in Robin Hood’s Bay where she grew up – now sells to retailers around the world including Fortnum & Mason, Liberty of London, Oliver Bonas, Paperchase, Daunt Books, Paper Source (USA) and Scribbler, amongst many other independent outlets.

Her work for SSAFA – featuring snowy images of Buckingham Palace – is used on cards, coasters, and tea towels.