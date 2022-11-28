News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Whitby's 2022 Christmas tree festival back at St Mary's Church - here's when you can see the trees

Whitby’s much-loved Christmas tree festival is back at St Mary’s Church on the town’s East Cliff.

By Duncan Atkins
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 12:20pm

One of the highlights of the town’s festive calendar, the festival kicks off today (Monday November 28) with the church open on the following dates: Mon to Fri 10am to 3pm; Sat 11.15am to 3pm; Sunday 1pm to 3pm.

St Mary’s will be closed on Christmas Day, except for the service at 11.15am.

Hide Ad

Donations will be gratefully received.

St Mary's Christmas Tree exhibition in Whitby - Shaun Clifford views the trees. picture by Richard Ponter.

Most Popular

The last day to see the trees will be Friday January 6.

St Mary's Christmas Tree exhibition in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter.
WhitbySt Mary's Church