Whitby's 2022 Christmas tree festival back at St Mary's Church - here's when you can see the trees
Whitby’s much-loved Christmas tree festival is back at St Mary’s Church on the town’s East Cliff.
By Duncan Atkins
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Nov 2022, 12:20pm
One of the highlights of the town’s festive calendar, the festival kicks off today (Monday November 28) with the church open on the following dates: Mon to Fri 10am to 3pm; Sat 11.15am to 3pm; Sunday 1pm to 3pm.
St Mary’s will be closed on Christmas Day, except for the service at 11.15am.
Donations will be gratefully received.
The last day to see the trees will be Friday January 6.