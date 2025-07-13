Children across the East Riding can swim for free during the school summer holidays - this is where
There will be a total of 16 hours’ free swimming across eight East Riding Leisure centres from Saturday July 19 to Monday September 1.
Each centre will have two free sessions per week, with each session lasting an hour.
The centres offering free swimming are:
Beverley
Bridlington
Driffield
Francis Scaife (Pocklington)
Haltemprice
Hornsea
South Holderness
Withernsea
Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to offer free swimming to all children aged 16 and under this summer.
”This is a great benefit not only for children but also gives parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.
“We know the school holidays can be an expensive time, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer.”
There is no need to book the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.
Under-eights must be accompanied by an adult, and standard adult swimming fees will apply. Children under the age of three can swim for free at any time.
Free swimming sessions timetable – Saturday July 19 to Monday September 1
Mondays
Hornsea: 5pm-6pm
Tuesdays
Beverley: 1.45pm-2.45pm
Francis Scaife (Pocklington): 4pm-5pm
Bridlington: 5pm-6pm
South Holderness: 5pm-6pm
Wednesdays
Haltemprice: 9am-10am
Thursdays
Beverley: 1.45pm-2.45pm
Fridays
Haltemprice: 9am-10am
Driffield: 4pm-5pm
Withernsea: 4pm-5pm
Bridlington: 5pm-6pm
Saturdays
Francis Scaife (Pocklington): 1pm-2pm
Sundays
Withernsea: 10am-11am
Hornsea: 11am-12noon
South Holderness: 2.30pm-3.30pm
Driffield: 3pm-4pm
