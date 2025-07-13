Children across the East Riding can swim for free during the school summer holidays - this is where

Children in the East Riding can swim for free

East Riding Leisure are offering free swimming sessions for all children aged 16 and under throughout the summer holidays.

There will be a total of 16 hours’ free swimming across eight East Riding Leisure centres from Saturday July 19 to Monday September 1.

Each centre will have two free sessions per week, with each session lasting an hour.

The centres offering free swimming are:

Beverley

Bridlington

Driffield

Francis Scaife (Pocklington)

Haltemprice

Hornsea

South Holderness

Withernsea

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to offer free swimming to all children aged 16 and under this summer.

”This is a great benefit not only for children but also gives parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.

“We know the school holidays can be an expensive time, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer.”

There is no need to book the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.

Under-eights must be accompanied by an adult, and standard adult swimming fees will apply. Children under the age of three can swim for free at any time.

Free swimming sessions timetable – Saturday July 19 to Monday September 1

Mondays

Hornsea: 5pm-6pm

Tuesdays

Beverley: 1.45pm-2.45pm

Francis Scaife (Pocklington): 4pm-5pm

Bridlington: 5pm-6pm

South Holderness: 5pm-6pm

Wednesdays

Haltemprice: 9am-10am

Thursdays

Beverley: 1.45pm-2.45pm

Fridays

Haltemprice: 9am-10am

Driffield: 4pm-5pm

Withernsea: 4pm-5pm

Bridlington: 5pm-6pm

Saturdays

Francis Scaife (Pocklington): 1pm-2pm

Sundays

Withernsea: 10am-11am

Hornsea: 11am-12noon

South Holderness: 2.30pm-3.30pm

Driffield: 3pm-4pm