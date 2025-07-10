East Riding Leisure Bridlington

East Riding Leisure are offering free swimming sessions for all children aged 16 and under throughout the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Saturday, July 19 to Monday, September 1, there will be a total of 16 hours’ free swimming across eight East Riding Leisure centres.

Each centre will have two free sessions per week, with each session lasting an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centres offering free swimming are: Bridlington; Francis Scaife (Pocklington); Driffield; Haltemprice; Beverley; Hornsea; South Holderness; and Withernsea.

East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture leisure and tourism, said: “We are delighted to offer free swimming to all children aged 16 and under this summer.

”This is a great benefit not only for children but also gives parents, carers and grandparents the opportunity to have fun and stay active along with them.

“We know the school holidays can be an expensive time, so we hope everyone takes advantage of this fantastic offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no need to book the free sessions, as they will be on a first come, first served basis.

Under-eights must be accompanied by an adult, and standard adult swimming fees will apply. Children under the age of three can swim for free at any time.

See the full timetable for free swimming below or visit eryc.link/freeswimming