Scarborough Swim Safe returns to teach free water safety lessons to children

Swim Safe was created by Swim England and the RNLI in 2013 to help children aged seven to 14 stay out of danger whilst enjoying swimming outdoors through practical sessions offering vital water-safety skills, free of charge.

The course is available at Scarborough's North Bay beach from Monday August 8 to Friday August 12 with a session taking place every hour between 11am and 3pm.

The scheme is also available at Bridlington's South Beach.

Swim Safe sessions in Scarborough, pictured, will return next month.

The RNLI and Swim England estimate that 1.8 million children missed out on learning vital water-safety skills in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for Swim Safe said: "Children have the chance to take part in a fun, practical, interactive Swim Safe session and learn all about how to stay safe by the sea.

"Each hour-long session is free and includes safety advice from qualified lifeguards and up to 30 minutes of in-water tuition with qualified swimming teachers."

Swim Safe is an inclusive activity that can be adapted for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities, they added.

The course teaches children vital skills on how to remain safe in open water.

Participants can find the Scarborough Swim Safe at the North Bay Beach Management Centre, highlighted by a blue gazebo. Children must be able to swim 25 metres to take part.

Scarborough Swim Safe is entirely funded by the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund. Since its inception in 2015, more than 4,500 children have taken part across the Yorkshire Coast.

Andrew McGeown, 32, tragically drowned in February 2015 after entering the North Sea in Scarborough's North Bay in an attempt to save his dog, Arnold.

Donna Loveland, Andrew's sister, set up the fund in his name to establish projects that teach children how to stay safe in open water.

Swim Safe courses can be booked online via the Scarborough Swim Safe website here.