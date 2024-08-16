Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermarket Aldi has announced it will be slashing the price of its viral Chassaux et Fils Sainte Victoire Provence Rosé to just £9.99 from £12.49, 75cl.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Available now, shoppers should run not walk as the wine has already been flying off the shelves after it launched last month, with wine fans and experts alike hailing the new rosé as better than Whispering Angel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wine connoisseur and MAF’s UK star Adrian Sanderson, has taken to his 176K Instagram followers to rave about the rosé, questioning whether it may be better than the original “that’s one banging rosé, if it’s one of those days where you want to treat yourself to a Whispering Angel, you can now do it for cheaper – it’s nearly half the price!’

Aldi slashes the price of new rosé that experts claim to be better then Whispering Angel.

“This tastes like a more sophisticated wine”

And as all fellow rosé lovers know, word on the street is that Whispering Angel is superstar Adele’s favourite, but this tasty alternative even has Adrian asking…. ‘’Will Adele make the switch? I would!’’

Crafted east of Aix-en-Provence at an unbeatable price point, shoppers could bag a saving of 58% when opting for Aldi’s vino over Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence - which retails for a whopping £24 a bottle. À la vôtre!

Crafted east of Aix-en-Provence, Aldi’s Chassaux et Fils Saint Victoire Provence Rosé offers ripe berry characteristics with whispers of floral notes on the palette for a deliciously smooth, luscious and well-balanced rosé.

Visit Aldi.